Sportscast July 6, 2019

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Steve Stricker will not be playing in the 2019 John Deere Classic. He has decided to play in the Senior PGA Championship. Stricker looks to become the first Senior Golfer to win three Majors in a year. Jordan Spieth is not playing in the 2019 JDC due to an injury. The 2-time JDC Champ is trying to get healthy for the stretch run.

The 19th Annual Leo Brunner Legion Baseball Invitational is being played at Moline High School. Milan beats Crete, Nebraska 10-0 in 5 innings. The Host Moline falls to Macomb 3-2 in 8-innings.