Figge Art Museum offers free admissions this summer

DAVENPORT, Iowa — It’s free admissions at the Figge Art Museum for the next five weeks. No entrance fee will be charged from July 6 to August 11, but patrons will get to see a variety of amazing art.

Right now visitors can enjoy the colorful sculptures by artist Vanessa German, as well as a new exhibition by Quad Cities artist and photographer Randy Richmond.

Other exhibitions include Vik Muniz: Hand Remade and Submerged in the Sublime: The Landscape Photography of Kim Keever, Art by the Foot, as well as permanent collection galleries.

There will also be a number of special programs geared towards kids.

“We like to have free days as often as we can so everyone can get an opportunity to see the art that we have around the Quad Cities, so that everbody can be influenced by the art and maybe even be inspired,” said Gallery Host Brody Ford.

This is the fifth summer the museum has offered free admissions, through the support of John Deere Classic and Bechtel Trusts. Gallery staff said the museum has seen the number of visitors double during free admissions weeks.