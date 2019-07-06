× Beat goes on at Blues Fest in East Moline

EAST MOLINE, Illinois — The beat continued for day two of Blues Fest in East Moline.

Musicians and bands began playing at 1 p.m. on one of the two stages at Murphy Park. Die-hard blues fans like Jacque Range were back early on for a prime seat and another day of open-air rhythm and blues.

Range said she use and to go every year with her late husband, a blues musician himself.

“When it was in Davenport along the Mississippi, it was just the place to be,” she said. But she said she wouldn’t have missed this year, even after her husband passed away last year and the Fest moved from LeClaire Park due to flood cleanup.

“I have never missed the Blues Festival. I even came home once from Hawaii,” she said.

The last band finishes at 10:30 P.M. Saturday. Then festival-goers and musicians move inside the convention center for an after-festival jam session until 2 A.M.