× WQAD and area businesses collecting school supplies for the First Day Project this summer

Since 2006 Quad City area schools and volunteer groups coordinate a combined supply drive effort through the First Day Project: Quad City-Wide Student Supply Drive.

The First Day Project unites Quad City area school supplies drives to meet the needs of students who require help in obtaining school supplies. Approximately 24,000 students in Quad City schools are from families with incomes low enough to be eligible for Free & Reduced fee waivers for school meals and fees. Some of Quad City area school districts have an average as high as 70% of students qualifying for Free & Reduced. The First Day Project will supply thousands of Quad City students with the items they need to start their school year with confidence.

Serving Bettendorf, Colona, Carbon Cliff-Barstow, Davenport, East Moline, Hampton, Moline, Pleasant Valley, Rock Island-Milan, Silvis, and United Township school district students.

SCHOOL SUPPLIES NEEDED

Crayons

Colored Pencils

Composition Notebooks

Loose-Leaf Paper

Pocket Folders

Spiral Notebooks

Pencils

Pens

Washable Markers

Watercolor Paints

Backpacks

Erasers

Glue Sticks

Pencil Boxes

Rulers

Scissors

COLLECTION SITES

WQAD News 8 – 3003 Park 16th Street, Moline, IL

July 5 – 31, 2019

Monday – Friday from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

SPECIAL DROP OFF DAY – Wednesday, July 24, 2019

Mel Foster Co.

Mel Foster Co. Bettendorf, 2300 Spruce Hills Drive , Bettendorf IA, 52722

Mel Foster Co. Moline, 2500 41st St. , Moline IL, 61265

Mel Foster Co. Kimberly Rd., 2215 E. Kimberly Rd. , Davenport | IA, 52807

IOWA – July 1 – August 2

Bettendorf Community School District

District Administration Center – 3311 18th St., Bettendorf

Davenport Community School District

J.B. Young Opportunity Center – 1702 Main St. Davenport

Monday through Thursday

Pleasant Valley Community School District

Pleasant Valley High School – 604 Belmont Rd., Bettendorf

ILLINOIS – July 1 – 26

Moline School District

District Administration Center – 1619 11th Ave., Moline

Rock Island/Milan School District

District Administration Center – 2101 6th Ave., Rock Island

Chris Elsberg State Farm Insurance Agency – 855 46th Ave., R.I.

East Moline Area Schools (First Day Fund Inc.)

Christ United Methodist Church – 3801 7th St, East Moline

9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Carpetland USA

July 8 – August 4, 2019

4337 Brady St., Davenport

4201 44th Ave., Moline

United Way of the Quad Cities-United Way Day of Action

Thursday, July 18, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

JB Young Opportunity Center, 1702 N Main St. Davenport

Old Rock Island Intermediate Academy, 210 6th Ave. Rock Island (enter from 7th Ave.)

Ascentra Credit Union Locations

July 1 – August 2, 2018

1710 Grant St., Bettendorf

2339 53rd Ave., Bettendorf

1515 W. 53rd St., Davenport

1710 W. 3rd St., Davenport

1800 Brady St., Davenport

949 Mississippi View Ct., LeClaire

3005 7th St., Moline

Bikers for Backpacks QC

Biker ride to benefit Rock Island/Milan students in need

Sunday, July 28, 2018

Facebook – Bikers4Backpacks

DONATE ONLINE

Go to www.cfgrb.org and click on “Our Funds” then select First Day Project