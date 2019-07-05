WQAD and area businesses collecting school supplies for the First Day Project this summer
Since 2006 Quad City area schools and volunteer groups coordinate a combined supply drive effort through the First Day Project: Quad City-Wide Student Supply Drive.
The First Day Project unites Quad City area school supplies drives to meet the needs of students who require help in obtaining school supplies. Approximately 24,000 students in Quad City schools are from families with incomes low enough to be eligible for Free & Reduced fee waivers for school meals and fees. Some of Quad City area school districts have an average as high as 70% of students qualifying for Free & Reduced. The First Day Project will supply thousands of Quad City students with the items they need to start their school year with confidence.
Serving Bettendorf, Colona, Carbon Cliff-Barstow, Davenport, East Moline, Hampton, Moline, Pleasant Valley, Rock Island-Milan, Silvis, and United Township school district students.
SCHOOL SUPPLIES NEEDED
- Crayons
- Colored Pencils
- Composition Notebooks
- Loose-Leaf Paper
- Pocket Folders
- Spiral Notebooks
- Pencils
- Pens
- Washable Markers
- Watercolor Paints
- Backpacks
- Erasers
- Glue Sticks
- Pencil Boxes
- Rulers
- Scissors
COLLECTION SITES
WQAD News 8 – 3003 Park 16th Street, Moline, IL
July 5 – 31, 2019
Monday – Friday from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
SPECIAL DROP OFF DAY – Wednesday, July 24, 2019
Mel Foster Co.
Mel Foster Co. Bettendorf, 2300 Spruce Hills Drive , Bettendorf IA, 52722
Mel Foster Co. Moline, 2500 41st St. , Moline IL, 61265
Mel Foster Co. Kimberly Rd., 2215 E. Kimberly Rd. , Davenport | IA, 52807
IOWA – July 1 – August 2
Bettendorf Community School District
District Administration Center – 3311 18th St., Bettendorf
Davenport Community School District
J.B. Young Opportunity Center – 1702 Main St. Davenport
Monday through Thursday
Pleasant Valley Community School District
Pleasant Valley High School – 604 Belmont Rd., Bettendorf
ILLINOIS – July 1 – 26
Moline School District
District Administration Center – 1619 11th Ave., Moline
Rock Island/Milan School District
District Administration Center – 2101 6th Ave., Rock Island
Chris Elsberg State Farm Insurance Agency – 855 46th Ave., R.I.
East Moline Area Schools (First Day Fund Inc.)
Christ United Methodist Church – 3801 7th St, East Moline
9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.
Carpetland USA
July 8 – August 4, 2019
4337 Brady St., Davenport
4201 44th Ave., Moline
United Way of the Quad Cities-United Way Day of Action
Thursday, July 18, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
JB Young Opportunity Center, 1702 N Main St. Davenport
Old Rock Island Intermediate Academy, 210 6th Ave. Rock Island (enter from 7th Ave.)
Ascentra Credit Union Locations
July 1 – August 2, 2018
- 1710 Grant St., Bettendorf
- 2339 53rd Ave., Bettendorf
- 1515 W. 53rd St., Davenport
- 1710 W. 3rd St., Davenport
- 1800 Brady St., Davenport
- 949 Mississippi View Ct., LeClaire
- 3005 7th St., Moline
Bikers for Backpacks QC
Biker ride to benefit Rock Island/Milan students in need
Sunday, July 28, 2018
Facebook – Bikers4Backpacks
DONATE ONLINE
Go to www.cfgrb.org and click on “Our Funds” then select First Day Project