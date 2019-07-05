Tracking a break in the humidity this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Our pattern of the afternoon heat, humidity, and isolated thunderstorms will continue today as we remain on the edge of a very active "ring of fire" pattern. This keeps chances for showers and storms going for at least a couple more days heading into the weekend.

As we've seen these last few days, not everyone receives the rainfall in the afternoon and early evening. Most of this coverage remains scattered in nature only impacting 30 percent or so of the area. That will remain true today, though Saturday more widespread chances for showers and storms will be moving in. At this time no severe weather is expected, but some brief, heavy downpours and occasional gusty winds are likely.

As a front continues to drift through the Quad Cities on Saturday, chances for showers and storms will still be around. These will be most numerous in the morning and then again later in the afternoon. Warm and humid conditions will continue, too, until the front clears the area on Sunday. That will be the best day for outdoor activities this weekend as the front takes the rain chances and humidity away.

We use the dew point temperature to help identify comfort levels this time of year. Any value above 70 is considered oppressive and very noticable. We'll remain in the 70s both today and Saturday, but by Sunday we take a nice dip back into the lower to middle 60s which will feel quite refreshing. That will be the day to get outside!

Heat, humidity, and more storm chances will return by Tuesday as we head into the John Deere Classic. Right now there really isn't too much of an organized appearance to these chances and the activity will likely remain scattered.

Meteorologist Andrew Stutzke

Download the News 8 Weather App — for iOS, click here and for Android, click here

Download the free News 8 App — for iOS, click here and for Android, click here