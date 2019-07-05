Sportscast July 5, 2019

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The 49th john Deere Classic Field is set. There are several past champions in the field as well as several other golfer that have won on tour over the last two years. Steve Stricker and Jordan Spieth will be in the tournament. Tournament Director Clair Peterson is still very excited about this years field.

Central DeWitt is having a great season. The Sabers recently won the conference title and now are focusing in on the little things before post season play begins.

Quad Cities River Bandits get 2 runs early, but can't hold on to the lead as Beloit scores 3 late to win 3-2.