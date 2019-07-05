× NAILED IT OR FAILED IT: Making Tie Dye shirts using Sharpies

Tie Dye is a huge hit during the summer months so we decided to try out a new way to tie dye on Nailed It Or Failed It!

On Friday, July 5th, Madison, Andrew and Jon tried making their own tie die t-shirts (or onesie for Jon) using only sharpies and isopropyl alcohol! Watch the video below to see how it worked out!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This week, News 8's Madison Conner brought back Madison's Mixers, by making a Paloma! Here's the recipe:

1 cup (silver) Tequila

1/4 cup Lime juice, freshly squeezed