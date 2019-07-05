NAILED IT OR FAILED IT: Making Tie Dye shirts using Sharpies

Posted 12:19 pm, July 5, 2019, by , Updated at 12:36PM, July 5, 2019

Tie Dye is a huge hit during the summer months so we decided to try out a new way to tie dye on Nailed It Or Failed It!

On Friday, July 5th,  Madison, Andrew and Jon tried making their own tie die t-shirts (or onesie for Jon) using only sharpies and isopropyl alcohol! Watch the video below to see how it worked out!

This week, News 8's Madison Conner brought back Madison's Mixers, by making a Paloma! Here's the recipe:

1 cup (silver) Tequila

1/4 cup Lime juice, freshly squeezed

1 cup Grapefruit Soda (Jarritos, Squirt, etc)
or
1 cup Grapefruit juice, freshly squeezed
1 cup Club soda
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.