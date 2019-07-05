× Muscatine man accused of stealing pickup truck at gunpoint

MUSCATINE, Iowa – A Muscatine man has been accused of stealing a pickup truck at gunpoint, according to police.

Officers were called to the 1600 block of Isett Avenue where a man reportedly pointed a handgun at a victim before stealing his truck, said Lt. Anthony Kies in a statement. The robbery was reported around 5:20 a.m. Sunday, June 30.

The suspect was described as a Hispanic man wearing a red shirt with tattoos on his arms, said Lt. Kies. Following an investigation, 24-year-old Matthew Wayne Ramirez was taken into custody and two handguns were found in his possession.

Ramirez was charged with one count of first-degree robbery and two counts of second-degree theft. He was booked into the Muscatine County Jail.

The police department is asking anyone with information about this incident to contact Lt. Kies at (563) 263 – 9922, ext. 608 or through the Muscatine, IA Police Department Facebook page. Callers may remain anonymous.