Illinois-bound traffic is slow going for drivers trying to get on I-74 Bridge

Illinois-bound traffic on Interstate 74 was slowed due to a blockage in the right lane on the bridge.

As of 1 p.m. Friday, July 5, traffic was moving, but was backing up approaching the foot of the I-74 Bridge.

Iowa Department of Transportation traffic cameras showed vehicles zipper merging toward the end of the bridge, shortly before they enter into Illinois.

Police were on scene around 1:10 p.m. and the right lane was cleared, allowing traffic to move more smoothly.

