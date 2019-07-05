Fireworks caused a Sterling house fire, investigators believe

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Video courtesy of Eye on News - Harold & Heather Smith

STERLING, Illinois-- Investigators believe fireworks caused a house in Sterling to catch on fire.

Those inside escaped safely on Thursday, July 4 as a fire engulfed a home overnight at 1412 2nd Avenue.

Firefighters were called to the scene at about 10 p.m. and were there for about four hours, according to the Sterling Police Department.

One firefighter was taken to the hospital due to heat exhaustion but there were no other injuries, the department said. The investigation is still ongoing.