Davenport activates City Flood Plan, Mississippi expected to hit 14 feet next week

DAVENPORT, Iowa-- The river rises once more.

Davenport has activated their City Flood Plan again as the Mississippi River is expected to hover at 14 feet through next week, according to a Davenport Public Works Facebook post on Thursday, July 4.

Due to minor flooding, South Concord Street has been closed between River Drive and Wapello Avenue. The Davenport Compost Facility at 2707 Railroad Avenue can be reached by taking Rockingham Road to Wapello Avenue to Railroad Ave, the post said.

If heavy rains arrive in the upcoming days, the public works department expects more minor flooding.

Pumps have been set and gates are closed in low-lying areas. Crews are monitoring conditions and are prepared to respond as needed, the post said.