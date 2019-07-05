× Daily thunderstorm chances extend into the weekend

The warm and muggy conditions outside will once again aid in popping a few isolated showers and thunderstorms in the area. Given the light winds aloft, these storms will be slow moving and thus capable of producing heavy rainfall in a short period of time.

Any coverage this evening will quickly diminish before midnight leaving behind another muggy night and overnight lows in the lower 70s.

Saturday will be the last chapter of these daily shower and thunderstorms chances. As in past days, the coverage will be scattered with afternoon highs in the upper 80s.

By Sunday, a much anticipated front drifts on through breaking the heat and humidity and highs in the 80s.

That takes us to John Deere Classic Week with typical mid to upper 80s for daytime highs. We’re still on track to see a few showers and thunderstorms for parts of the area between Tuesday and Wednesday. Otherwise, the weather will cooperate nicely for tournament play beginning on Thursday.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

