CHICAGO, Illinois-- Several people are hurt after the Fourth of July fireworks celebration ended at Navy Pier.

Firefighters say at least three people were stabbed around 10 p.m. Thursday, July 4. Police say the incident took place at Harry Caray's Restaurant on Navy Pier. One of the people hurt was a child who was taken to the hospital.

Police were not releasing the victims' conditions as of 5:15 a.m. Friday, July 5.