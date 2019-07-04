× A few storms to dodge this evening… Warm, humid, unsettled pattern continues into the weekend

The warm and humid conditions out there are already setting off a few showers and thunderstorms resulting in a quick half to even an inch of rainfall in local areas. Temperatures will top out near the 90 degree mark come later this afternoon. This scattered coverage of thunderstorms will show signs of decreasing as we head toward dusk. Hopefully, enough to get off more firework displays this evening.

This pattern of warm and humid conditions followed by a few afternoon scattered thunderstorms will continue for both Friday and Saturday with highs once again well into the 80s.

The pattern ends by Sunday as a cold front slides through dropping the humidity, but more importantly putting an end to this streak of unsettled weather.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

