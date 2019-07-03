Check local radar HERE

Woman charged with arson following a fire in Sterling

Posted 2:15 pm, July 3, 2019

Kelly L. Mewhirter, 42, has been charged with residential arson, arson, criminal damage to property and reckless conduct on Wednesday, July 3. Mugshot courtesy of Sterling Police Department Det. Sgt. Todd Messer.

STERLING, Illinois– A Sterling woman has been accused of setting a home on fire.

Kelly L. Mewhirter, 42, has been charged with residential arson, arson, criminal damage to property and reckless conduct on Wednesday, July 3, according to Sterling Police Department Det. Sgt. Todd Messer. Investigators claim Mewhirter intentionally set a house on fire on Monday, April 1 in the 700-block of 2nd Avenue, Sterling.

There were no injuries as a result of the fire and damages were under $500, according to Messer.

There are no further details as the investigation is underway, Messer said.

