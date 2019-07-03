Why boaters need to be especially careful of what’s in the river right now

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois -- Although flooding has subsided, the Rock Island Fire Department is reminding boaters to stay safe while out on the water this Fourth of July.

This year, the best view of the fireworks in the Quad Cities will be right on the Mississippi River. Unfortunately, bad weather and flooding delayed boating season. Because of this, Tom Unley of Unley Marina said boaters are eager to get out on the water.

"We get a short period of time to use (our boats) said Unley. "Roughly six months and now that's been cut into just three."

But while most boaters will be keeping an eye on the sky, Tom said it's also important to look down at the water.

"Marinas are flushing their debris out and they're going to be flushing debris out into the water," Unley said. "You just gotta keep your eyes open and make sure you don’t hit something."

It's the underwater unknown that has him and the Rock Island Fire Department so worried.

Rock Island Fire Marshal, Greg Marty, said the Fourth of July is the biggest boating day of the year in the Quad Cities, also making it the most dangerous.

"The river is still high," Marty said "It's not actively at flood stage but today the river is at 13.6 feet which is still pretty high. That means that the currents are still moving pretty fast."

Rock Island Fire said they will have rescue boats on standby during tonight's Red, White and Boom celebrations. The Davenport Fire Department and both Illinois and Iowa DNR will have rescue boats as well.