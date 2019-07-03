× Top 5 places to watch “Red, White, and Boom”

This morning on Good Morning Quad Cities, we reported live from five different places that are go-to places for tonight’s fireworks show.

This year, the fireworks launch will be moved from a barge in the Mississippi River (in front of Davenport’s riverfront) to the west end of the Rock Island Arsenal.

A top spot for spectators is always LeClaire Park in downtown Davenport but that area will be off-limits, a result of this year’s record flooding.

Here’s our top-5, along with pros and cons for each:

5. QCCA Expo Center Area, 4th Avenue, Rock Island. This area will offer parking lots and an easy walk into the grassy levee area.

PROS: Close proximity to the launch site means this place will offer big booms! No hills to walk up or down.

CONS: Neighboring Botanical Center parking lot will be closed due to a private event. One-way streets mean it could be extra congested leaving the area.

4. Schweibert Riverfront Park, 17th Street, Rock Island. This area offers the most this year, as there will be food vendors and portable restrooms.

PROS: Great views, looking northeast toward the Arsenal Island. Levee has perched views over the river. Proximity to vendors and bathrooms.

CONS: Views aren’t as grand, as fireworks will be launched from the Arsenal this year.

3. Lindsay Park, 11th Street, Davenport. Perched high atop the bluff overlooking the river, Lindsay Park will be a great place to watch the fireworks.

PROS: Great views, looking southwest toward the Arsenal Island. Escape the traffic by visiting one of the neighboring bars and restaurants.

CONS: Lots of trees. A little far from the big boomers.

2. Prospect Terrace Park, Prospect Dr., Davenport. A little-known park because it’s a bit hard to get to, this will offer great views because of its height over the river. The park has quite a bit of grassy area, making it perfect for the picnic before the fireworks.

PROS: Quite possibly the best views of “Red, White & Boom.”

CONS: Very little parking. Spectators should be prepared to park several blocks away and walk. No facilities.

1. (TIE) River Heritage Park, E. River Dr., Davenport. River Heritage Park is the riverwalk immediately east of the Government Bridge. There is a pavilion, along with a great path perfect for setting up lawn chairs. This will have the closest proximity to the big boomers without being on Arsenal Island.

PROS: Right on the water. Fireworks will reflect perfectly. Big booms!

CONS: Not handicapped accessible, due to the fact that the railroad crossing is closed. You’ll have to enter the park after a short walk on the riverfront path.

1. (TIE) Quarters One “Boom on the Rock,” Rock Island Arsenal. There are kids activities and games. There’s a car-cruise-in, along with food and beverages available for purchase. The festivities kick off with a live broadcast by 103.7 WLLR. Click here for more info.

PROS: Premier place to watch this year. For this event, a military ID is not needed but all visitors over 16 years old must show ID. Both Rock Island and Moline Gates will be open but the Moline Gate will be closest to the site.

CONS: Traffic will utilize two one-lane roads to enter and leave the island and may present traffic difficulty so arrive early and plan a later commute home. Glass and pets are prohibited.