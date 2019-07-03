× Speedway Fire Rescue (SFR) announced as Three Degree recipient for July

The Speedway Fire Rescue (SFR) has been selected as the July recipient for Eriksen Chevrolet’s Three Degree Guarantee.

Formed in 1966 and based out of Davenport, Speedway Fire Rescue (SFR) provides training in tools and procedures, hands-on extinguisher training, mass-casualty scenarios, racecar safety equipment familiarization, air and ground transport procedures, and more. The organization currently works eight different dirt and asphalt racetracks every weekend from March through October, assists Cordova Dragway and Cedar Falls at specials, and works the Quad City Airshow.

