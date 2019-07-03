Rock Island man accused of leading police on high-speed chase through Davenport

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa -- A driver who was running from police crashed into two vehicles during a chase that got up to 65 mph in a 25 mph zone, according to police.

Police were called to the 900 block of Warren Street on Tuesday afternoon where someone was reportedly brandishing a firearm, according to affidavits filed in Scott County. Responding officers saw the suspect driving away in a black 2018 Toyota Camry.

The driver, identified as 31-year-old William Walter Franklin from Rock Island, led police on a chase through Davenport. At one point, police said Franklin was going 40 miles per hour over the speed limit. The chase ended when the Toyota collided with another vehicle near West Lombard and North Brady Streets.

That's when police say Franklin took off on foot.

"While officers were pursuing the defendant on foot, the defendant was continuously reaching towards his waistband," read the affidavit.

Police said Franklin was ultimately captured in the intersection of Brady St. and East Rusholme Street, what is about one block north of where the collision happened.

After the crash, police said Franklin threw a stolen firearm that he had in his possession. The gun was reported stolen out of Scott County. A K9 unit tracked Franklin's path and found the gun along Brady Street.

Franklin was booked into the Scott County Jail and was held on $40,000 bond. He is facing the following charges: felony eluding, reckless driving, failure to obey a traffic signal, failure to obey a stop sign and yield right of way, and two counts of leaving the scene of a property damage accident.