× Muscatine road closing indefinitely in anticipation of potential landslide

MUSCATINE, Iowa — City leaders are closing a portion of Fletcher Avenue which has been deemed as a potential hazard.

The roadway is being closed from Hershey Avenue to the top of the hill at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, July 3 “due to the potential for a massive landslide that could result in the loss of life or property,” read a statement from Muscatine Communication Manager Kevin Jenison.

There is no timeline on when Fletcher Avenue could reopen. It will be closed indefinitely “until the hazard mitigates itself or is removed by the property owner.”

Jenison said the city has seen issues with this road before, including a landslide in March.

“It’s been an area of concern for a long time,” said Jenison.

Erosion was found about two-thirds of the way up the hill on the west side of the road, according to Jenison’s statement. Some material has already slid down and with large trees in the area, a landslide there could create a “dangerous situation.”

“Now that we know about the danger, we are obligated to protect the traveling public from becoming trapped or blocked by a landslide,” Brian Stineman, Public Works Director, said. “Therefore we are taking this precaution.”

Jenison said the erosion and potential hazard is mostly weather-related.