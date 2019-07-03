× Have the rain gear on stand by if your heading to your favorite fireworks display this evening

Temperatures have been getting a boost after seeing a few isolated thunderstorms in parts of the area ear;y this morning. With just enough sunshine, temperatures will peak at the 90 degree mark with plenty of humidity to make it even warmer.

A couple of thunderstorms are already beginning to pop up in parts of the area. Like yesterday, we’ll see this coverage increase for the next several hours with one or two of these storms likely producing some heavy rainfall and a good rush of wind. Coverage will show signs of dissipating as we head toward dusk. Hopefully, the timing will be perfect for many firework displays that will be going off tonight. Keep in mind, the ground will be wet and muddy so be sure to have the chairs instead of the blankets. And don’t forget the mosquito repellent! The rest of the night, a few isolated thunderstorms may pop up with overnight lows in the lower 70s.

After another muggy night, More scattered thunderstorms will develop on the 4th during the peak heating of the day which is around the mid to late afternoon hours. Due to its timing, temperatures will reach around the upper 80s.

This unsettled weather pattern will continue through Saturday before a cool front slides across the area and ends our daily shower and thunderstorm chances starting on Sunday.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

