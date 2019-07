DAVENPORT, Iowa — A home in Davenport became fully engulfed in flames late Wednesday evening, July 3.

Crews were called to the fire in the 4100 block of Nobis Drive around 11 p.m. The home is off Rockingham Road, west of Interstate 280.

Firefighters were bringing in multiple tankers and attacking the flames. As of 11:55 p.m. the garage was the only part of the structure that was not fully engulfed.

Smoke could be seen from the I-280 Bridge.