Blooming Basket Fundraiser for JDRF receives funds from the Three Degree Guarantee

Tom Pospisil from Eriksen Chevrolet was on-hand to present a check for $400 for the May Three Degree Guarantee to the Blooming Basket Fundraiser for JDRF.

Accepting the check were Russ Kennel and Linda Kennel representing the Blooming Basket Fundraiser for JDRF.

Blooming Basket is a sale held the day before Mother’s Day (Saturday, May 11) at Advance Auto Parts in Rock Island, Illinois. Items for sale include hanging baskets, Amish-made sweet rolls and homemade dog treats. Proceeds from the Blooming Basket Fundraiser will support the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF), which leads the fight against type 1 diabetes by funding research, advocating for government backing and expanded access to treatment and providing a support network for millions of people around the world impacted by T1D.

If you would like to learn more about Blooming Basket, please click here.

If your charity or organization would like to be considered for the Three Degree Guarantee, please click here.