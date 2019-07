× Ben Butterworth Parkway reopens

MOLINE, Illinois-Ben Butterworth Parkway (22nd – 55th Street, along River Drive) will be reopened for the Holiday weekend.

Wednesday, July 3, the Parkway will be reopened.

The Parks and Recreation Department is asking the public to be aware of areas still covered in mud/silt.

“It is suggested that the public stay on paved surfaces. All amenities including bathrooms, the playground, bicycle/pedestrian trail, etc. are open and usable.”-Lori Wilson