The Eric Factor: Storms explode when atmospheric “cap” breaks

It's easy to forget we are standing at the bottom of the atmosphere and a lot is happening above us. On Monday, it was stiflingly hot with highs in the low to mid 90s and not a cloud in the sky. That may seem odd that there were no clouds, even with all of the humidity in the air.

Yesterday, we had quite a cap above us. An atmospheric cap (or thermal inversion) is where the atmosphere doesn't cool evenly with increasing height.

Typically, the atmosphere cools the higher you go up. On a 90-degree day, it can be colder than -20°F at 30,000 feet in elevation. The bigger differential between surface temperatures and those aloft, the greater chance of seeing rising air and thunderstorm activity.

Put in a layer of warm air between 5,000 and 15,000 feet and the atmosphere is "capped off." This prevents clouds from rising any higher than that level...the level where rain begins to be produced.

Forecasting when we'll have a cap in the atmosphere isn't easy in the Midwest. Typically, the atmosphere gets capped after a few days with no thunderstorm development.

Over the next few days, the "capped" environment will shift to the south. Cooler air aloft will promote a few rounds of thunderstorms each day. While we'll need a Plan-B for our 4th of July festivities, storms will only be overhead for a few hours of each day.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen