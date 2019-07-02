× Mississippi Valley Blues Society President discusses upcoming event

EAST MOLINE, Illinois — The Mississippi Valley Blues Festival is moving from its usual Davenport location to the city because of flooding.

The annual event will take place at Murphy Park at The Bend, located at 900 Bend Boulevard. As previously reported, the change was made after the Mississippi Valley Blues Society was told their regular LeClaire Park location was not going to be an option for 2019.

Mississippi Valley Blues Society President John Resch is joining us Tuesday, July 2 during News 8 at 11 to talk about the upcoming event. The interview comes just a day after Tyler Murphy, CEO of Murphy Park Events said the park has transformed even in the past week.

The event will be held Friday and Saturday, July 5 and 6. Click here for the complete lineup and other event information.

For ticket information, click here.