× Kings Harvest needs volunteers to cuddle their pets during fireworks, and it could be you!

QUAD CITIES- Kings Harvest Pet Rescue is asking for volunteers for a very special job this Red White and Boom.

According to their post on Facebook, the shelter is looking for a cuddle team to come and comfort their dogs and cats during the fireworks.

“Fireworks can be scary and if you would like to come and hang out with some wonderful homeless animals stop by anytime between 8:00 pm and 9:30pm on Wednesday, July 3rd.”-Kings Harvest

They say you’re welcome to bring a blanket or fold up chair to sit on.

Sadly no kids can volunteer as they need people 18 and older.

Kings Harvest Pet Rescue is located at 2504 W. Central Park Ave., Davenport.