In the Kitchen with Fareway: Three burger toppings that will impress your guests!

Posted 4:50 am, July 2, 2019, by , Updated at 07:03AM, July 2, 2019

MOLINE, Illinois-- Topping your burger with mango pineapple salsa will give your taste buds a treat with a sweet, spicy combination.

Simply combine diced mango with pineapple, tomato, jalapeno and lime juice.

Mango-Pineapple Salsa: Combine 1/2 cup finely diced ripe mango or 1/2 cup finely diced drained jarred ripe mango, 1/3 cup finely chopped fresh pineapple or 1/3 cup drained canned crushed pineapple, 1/4 cup finely chopped tomato, 1 to 2 tablespoons finely chopped jalapeño pepper, 1 tablespoon finely chopped fresh mint, 1 tablespoon fresh lime juice and 1/4 teaspoon salt in small bowl. Refrigerate until ready to use. Makes 1 cup.

For a spin on a classic burger flavor try spicy caramelized onions. Thinly slice your onions and cook them with jalapeno and bell peppers until there are tender and golden brown.

Spicy Caramelized Onions: Heat 1 tablespoon olive oil in large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Add 3 cups thinly sliced yellow onions and 2 to 3 medium thinly sliced red or green jalapeño peppers or 6 thinly sliced baby sweet red bell peppers. Cook 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Reduce heat to medium-low; stir in 1/2 teaspoon cumin. Cook 15 to 18 minutes or until onions are very tender and golden brown, stirring frequently. Season with salt, as desired. Makes 1-1/2 cups.

And to cool down from the spice, try a creamy yogurt feta sauce. Combine Greek yogurt with crumbled feta cheese, minced onion and a little oregano.

Creamy Yogurt-Feta Sauce: Combine 1/2 cup reduced-fat or nonfat plain or Greek yogurt, 1/4 cup reduced-fat or regular crumbled feta cheese, 2 tablespoons minced onion and 1 teaspoon chopped fresh oregano or 1/4 teaspoon dried oregano leaves in small bowl.
Season with salt and pepper, as desired. Refrigerate until ready to use. Makes about 3/4 cup.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.