How to watch Red White and Boom (and where to park)

QUAD CITIES- Red White and Boom is set to begin Wednesday, July 3 at 9:30 p.m.

Viewing areas in Davenport are limited because of flooding.

The city says the best place to view the show is at Modern Woodmen Park where admission is free of charge.

“Due to the amount of mud and silt in the park because of flooding, Centennial Park will be closed to vehicle traffic from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m., affecting the boat ramp, dog park, and spray park. Those locations can still be accessed by parking in the gravel lot on the southwest corner of Marquette and River Drive.”

The city says visitors may park on-street in the downtown area and in the Florian Keen at Modern Woodmen Park or the River’s Edge parking lot for free.

Parking fees still apply in the City’s parking ramp.

Editors note*

Due to limited parking along the riverfront, downtown ramps will be free for the public after 5 p.m. on Wednesday, July 3.

Visitors may also watch the show:

By boat, Marquette Boat Ramp/Launching area is open.

At the Rock Island Arsenal, CitiBus is offering a free shuttle service (some ID requirements apply).

At Schwiebert Riverfront Park, in Rock Island.

The Skybridge will be closed for the show and will not be available for viewing.