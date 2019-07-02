Good news! “Zipper Merge” is history as all lanes open on Iowa-Bound I-74 Bridge

Posted 6:06 am, July 2, 2019, by , Updated at 06:10AM, July 2, 2019

The moment we've all been waiting for is finally here!

Representatives with the I-74 Bridge Construction Project have announced that the exit ramp to Grant Street, Iowa-bound, is now open to two lanes of traffic.

Originally, the exit ramp was built for only one lane of traffic. This has caused all Iowa-bound traffic to be constricted on the bridge, which has caused significant back-ups.

The Illinois and Iowa Departments of Transportation have worked to expand this part of the construction zone and are reminding drivers in a tweet that "you are still driving thru a construction zone so follow the speed limit and drive w/caution!"

 

