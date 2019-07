Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GENESEO, Il -- Geneseo Country Club is smaller in size, but that small town feel is what makes the course so unique, board members say.

The 100-year-old oak trees that line the fairways just scratch the surface of the history the course and country club hold. Members say the course does offer a challenge to golfers new and old. But the biggest draw to them -- is the friendship and memories made on the course.

