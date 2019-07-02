× Daily thunderstorms chances through the 4th… Not a washout for holiday festivities

Another toasty one it has turned out to be again as temperatures are in the 90s with heat index values around 100 degrees! That makes it the 5 out of 6 days where temperatures have reached 90 degree or better. You’ve probably noticed the clouds being a bit more puffy. Much better cloud growth this afternoon will lead to a few isolated showers and thunderstorms as we head into the evening hours. Given the moisture content in the air, one or two of these slow moving storms could produce some heavy rain in a short period of time.

This later day coverage of scattered showers and thunderstorms is still expected to continue both Wednesday and Thursday. We’re still hoping the coverage will decrease quickly enough to cause limited interruptions during holiday festivities.

The breakdown of showers and thunderstorms in the forecast will not be expected until Sunday with cooler 80s arrive.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

