× WONDER WOMEN Podcast: Moline City Leaders Talk About Making Uncommon Positions More Common For Women

Powerful Women. Powerful Positions.

WONDER WOMEN is a podcast that showcases the female movers and shakers running and leading businesses, non-profits, governments, and schools across the Quad City Area, Iowa, and Illinois.

EPISODE THREE: They are taking on two positions in city government that were once commonly held only by men… but not anymore. Moline Mayor Stephanie Acri and Moline City Administrator Lisa Kotter are the first females to hold those positions in Moline, Illinois.

In this month’s podcast episode, these “Wonder Women” explain how they got to the leadership positions they’re in today and the people in their lives they looked up to from an early age. Stephanie and Lisa talk about how you can be successful on a male-dominated career path and why self-reflection and self-worth are so important to that success.

We are digging deeper in this podcast, though. We ask Stephanie and Lisa if being a woman factored into their stories and how it matters to their success now. They talk about how they blazed the trail and one of them shares the mantra that we all should be saying to ourselves every single day.

Finally, we talk about the qualities of a “Wonder Woman” and what the next generation of the “Girl Power” Movement needs to know before they step out of the box and make that box bigger.

