Train derails along Mississippi River in Wisconsin after reported mudslide

GLEN HAVEN, Wisconsin — A train derailed along the Mississippi River, about 120 miles north of the Quad Cities.

A mudslide caused the derailment on Monday, July 1, according to Grant County Emergency Management’s Facebook page. It happened about a quarter mile outside of Glen Haven, Wisconsin.

The BNSF Railroad reported the derailment, saying it involved about 15 train cars.

“There is no threat to public safety,” read the post from Grant County Emergency Management. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources were out there assessing the environmental impact, “which appears to be minimal.”