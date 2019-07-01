× Thunderstorm chances each day this week… High heat to breakdown, too

Skies across there area have been on the quiet side during the day as any storm complexes have remained well to the north. Where we’re seeing plenty of sun, temperatures are approaching the 90 degree mark with heat index values approaching 100. Where we’re still seeing a few clouds, temperatures and heat indices will be a few degrees cooler.

The high heat and humidity of late are still on track to slowly break down in the days ahead when at the same time shower or thunderstorm chances will be increasing as well. Right now, surface boundary positioned from the Dakotas through Wisconsin will be the focal point for additional showers and thunderstorms for the rest of the day, overnight and into Tuesday morning.

Overnight, temperatures will remain muggy with lows in the 70s. Highs on Tuesday will peak at 90 degrees.

Starting Tuesday evening, that same boundary will inch farther south and thus produce a scattering of showers and thunderstorms. Due to the high moisture content in the air, some of the rainfall could be heavy in spots.

Still expecting scattered showers and thunderstorms right through the 4th. However, I still believe this this is not a total washout for holiday plans especially when it comes to checking out your favorite fireworks display. This scattered coverage still appears to be around the peak heating of the day during the afternoon and early evening hours. Keep in mind, the word is ‘scattered’. Fingers crossed Mother Nature will cooperate.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

