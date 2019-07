Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A North Carolina animal rescue group has an ingenious way to use old bras.

The group uses wire from the bra clasp to help hold together broken shells on injured turtles.

They say they treat anywhere from three to 40 turtles a week, depending on the season.

Turtle injuries increase in the spring when they`re driven from lakes and ponds to the shorelines where they prefer to lay their eggs.