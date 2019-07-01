× Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs has died

(CNN) — A Major League Baseball game was postponed Monday after Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs died, officials said.

Skaggs died earlier in the day in Texas, the Angels said on Twitter. He was 27.

“Tyler has, and always will be, an important part of the Angels Family,” the team said.

In a statement, the Texas Rangers said its game with the Angels at Globe Life Park in Arlington has been postponed.

“The Texas Rangers organization wants to express its deepest sympathies to the family of Tyler Skaggs and to the entire Angels organization on this shocking loss,” the statement said. “The thoughts and prayers of every member of the Texas Rangers and all of their fans are with the Angels organization at this difficult time.”