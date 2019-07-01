× Iowa disaster application deadline extended

DES MOINES, Iowa- The deadline for Iowa disaster survivors to register with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for recovery assistance has been extended to Tuesday, July 16, 2019.

The deadline to apply for a low-interest disaster loan from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) also has been extended to July 16.-FEMA

Homeowners and renters in the nine designated counties – Fremont, Harrison, Louisa, Mills, Monona, Pottawattamie, Scott, Shelby, and Woodbury – are eligible for assistance.

Federal disaster assistance for individuals and families can include money for rental assistance, essential home repairs, personal property losses and other serious disaster-related needs not covered by insurance.

Businesses may be eligible for disaster loan help from the SBA but are not eligible for FEMA recovery grants.

