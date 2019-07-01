Iowa disaster application deadline extended
DES MOINES, Iowa- The deadline for Iowa disaster survivors to register with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for recovery assistance has been extended to Tuesday, July 16, 2019.
Homeowners and renters in the nine designated counties – Fremont, Harrison, Louisa, Mills, Monona, Pottawattamie, Scott, Shelby, and Woodbury – are eligible for assistance.
Federal disaster assistance for individuals and families can include money for rental assistance, essential home repairs, personal property losses and other serious disaster-related needs not covered by insurance.
Businesses may be eligible for disaster loan help from the SBA but are not eligible for FEMA recovery grants.
For FEMA registration;
- Go online to www.disasterassistance.gov.
- Call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. Phone lines are open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. local time, seven days a week until further notice. Multilingual operators are on duty.
- Use FEMA’s disaster app on your smartphone. If you haven’t downloaded the app yet, you can go to www.fema.gov/mobile-app.