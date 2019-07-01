Moline man turns his yard into a Christmas display for local food drive

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE, Illinois-- At the corner of 15th Street and 26th Avenue in Moline, a large Santa Claus inflatable stands tall in a yard but it's nowhere near Christmas.

But, it caught your eye and hopefully made you stop. Christmas in July is a week-long food drive for the Tabernacle food bank conveniently located right across the street from an annual Christmas display called, "Henry's Christmas Yard" and the donation drop off center.

"People are hungry 365 days a year," said Scott Hildebrand. Scott creates the look using ten inflatables and the popularity of his Christmas display brings back more people to help the food drive.

The food drive runs from July 1st-8th and donations can be dropped off 24/7 in a bucket along the street. Donations should be non-perishable can or food items as well as paper products or diapers.

