Dehumidifier shortage, exploded when power returned post-storm

A dehumidifier exploded in a Taylor Ridge residence’s basement after power returned to the house post-severe weather.

After overnight storms, power was restored to the house causing an electricity shortage in the dehumidifier, according to Andalusia Department Chief Gary Bower. The dehumidifier exploded in the basement of the home near the intersection of 134th Avenue West and 140th Street West early on Monday, July 1.

There were no injuries and the incident was contained before 5 a.m.