Tracking a few thunderstorms this evening… Summer heat continues

Its been status quo on our weather pattern of late as the heat and humidity of today has helped fuel a broken line of thunderstorms mainly along and east of the river. This line will continue to advance south with the highest risk be some brief torrential rainfall. Another line has developed near the Iowa/Minnesota border. This is also dipping south and east and will likely impact most of the area into the evening hours if it holds together. This will leave behind scattered clouds for the rest of the night and muggy overnight lows in the 70s.

The heat and humidity will continue the next couple of days with lower 90s again on Monday replaced with temperatures just reaching the 90 degree mark on Tuesday. Throw in the humidity and heat index values will top over 100 especially on Monday. What will be missing in the local forecast for the next couple of days will be the threat for showers and thunderstorms. A boundary will be positioning itself just south of the U.S./Canadian border. This is where most of the shower and thunderstorm coverage will be for the next couple of days.

By Tuesday night, this boundary will slowly shift south breaking the dome of heat and humidity for the area, where at the same time returns a scattered coverage of showers and thunderstorms. Its still on track for this coverage to continue right through Thursday the 4th. These look like later day events, so certainly not a total washout but just a few hours here and there. Fingers crossed that those evening firework events will remain on scheduled.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

