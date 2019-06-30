× Thousands without power in the Quad Cities

MidAmerican Energy is reporting thousands of customers in the Quad Cities are without power.

7:52 p.m.: Iowa QC – 9,058 without power | Illinois QC – 7,881 without power | No estimated restoration time

7:33 p.m.: Iowa QC – 8,693 without power | Illinois QC – 6,710 without power | No estimated restoration time

As of 7:05 p.m. more than 8,300 were without power in the Iowa QC. On the Illinois side there were more than 900 customers without power.

Less than 10 minutes later, the energy company reported more than 5,100 without power on the Illinois side.

