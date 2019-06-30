THE CITIES PODCAST: The flood is over! That’s not true for a lot of folks

Each week, News 8’s Jim Mertens talks with area leaders, entertainers, community activists, and interesting characters who are part of the fabric of life in “The Cities”.

THIS EPISODE: Jim talks with Major Scott Shelbourn with the Salvation Army in the Quad Cities, one of the lead agencies in the on-going flood recovery.

He says there are several riverfront residents who face a long, dirty effort to clean up their homes in the weeks ahead. They still need supplies. We talk about the one thing more than 60-families say they need.

Plus, how well did the coordination go between agencies that helped coordinate the Quad City flood response?

You can catch entire episodes of “The Cities” on WQPT, public television for the Quad Cities region, Thursdays at 7 p.m., Sundays at 4 p.m., and Mondays at 6 p.m.