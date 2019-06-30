What damage was left behind by June 30th storms

On Sunday, June 30, severe storms blew through the Quad Cities area bringing winds around 60 mph in places.

The National Weather Service reported damage including downed power lines and fallen trees.

Shortly after 6 p.m., several trees were damaged in the Tipton, Iowa area. As the storm continued eastward, reports out of Carroll County indicated downed trees and power lines between 6:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.; specifically in Mt. Carroll, Savanna, Lanark, and Shannon.

The storm hit Scott and Rock Island Counties around 6:45 p.m., as reports of tree limbs down and power outages came in. Near Davenport, branches that were between 8 and 10 inches in diameter came down. Smaller limbs were reported down in Bettendorf at that time as well.

At 6:40 p.m., trees that broke above the base reportedly fell onto a home in Davenport.

Around 7:25 p.m. a tree reportedly snapped off at the base near Galva and power lines were downed. At that time a large tree was reportedly uprooted near Gerlaw, Illinois in Warren County.

