The Score Sunday – Assumption Baseball, Illinois Basketball/Football, Louisa-Muscatine Sistser Act, Alex Tanney Football Camp

Assumption Baseball wins another MAC Title and are currently 14-0 in conference play.  Kedric Prince talks about Illinois Football and Basketball and how they are getting better. Louisa -Muscatine has a sister act leading the way in the pitching circle.  We go "Off The Kuff" with Camanche's Madi Parson.  Alex Tanney talks about Football, family and Faith and how all have help make him successful.

