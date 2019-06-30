Assumption Baseball wins another MAC Title and are currently 14-0 in conference play. Kedric Prince talks about Illinois Football and Basketball and how they are getting better. Louisa -Muscatine has a sister act leading the way in the pitching circle. We go "Off The Kuff" with Camanche's Madi Parson. Alex Tanney talks about Football, family and Faith and how all have help make him successful.
The Score Sunday – Assumption Baseball, Illinois Basketball/Football, Louisa-Muscatine Sistser Act, Alex Tanney Football Camp
-
The Score Sunday – Assumption Soccer, Chasson Randle, FCA Camps, FCA Louisa Muscatine Softball
-
WQAD Sports June 17th- Saber pitching shines in sweep of Solon
-
The Score Sunday – Assumption track, Rock Island Soccer, Rockridge Softball, FCA
-
21 Moline Student-Athletes sign to play at the next level
-
The Score Sunday – Rock Island Softball, Assumption Track, FCA
-
-
The Score Sunday – Denver Broncos Long Snapper Casey Kreiter, Augustana Senior Basketball Players, FCA
-
16 Bettendorf Bulldogs are headed to the next level
-
Local baseball tournament tries to prevent bad behavior from some parents, fans
-
Sisters combine for 200+ Ks for Louisa-Muscatine
-
Brea Beal wins Ms. Basketball, Steamwheelers prepare for Green Bay, Illinois Spring Football Practice
-
-
Football phenom Jaylon McKenzie killed at prom party in Illinois; 14-year-old already had college offers
-
Harlem Globetrotters show off their skills, visit the Quad Cities
-
The best high school basketball player in the country once played…in the Quad Cities