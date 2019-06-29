Find interactive radar, here

Assumption clinches share of MAC title

Posted 2:56 pm, June 29, 2019, by

DAVENPORT, Ia. -- After a sweep over North Scott, the Knights clinch a share of the MAC title and sit at 14-0 in the conference and 21-3 overall.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.