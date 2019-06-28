YOUR MONEY with Mark: President Trump meets with world leaders

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OSAKA, Japan-- President Donald Trump was in Japan Friday, June 28 for his third G-20 Summit.

Trade wars and worries of a possible real war with Iran are among the items being discussed during the two-day event. One of the world leaders President Trump met with was Russian President Vladimir Putin. It's the first time the two have seen one another since the end of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation, which found Russia interfered with the 2016 Presidential Election.

