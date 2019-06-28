Two Burlington men accused of attempted murder, shooting into a moving vehicle

Posted 7:02 am, June 28, 2019, by

Two Burlington, Iowa men, Terrell Thomas, Jr., 28 (left) and Terron Nikael Wilson, 24 (right) face multiple charges from shots fired incidences that occurred on Sunday, June 23, 2019 and Tuesday, June 25, 2019.

BURLINGTON, Iowa– Two Burlington, Iowa men were charged Thursday with attempted murder and two related gunfire incidences that occurred on Sunday and Tuesday.

Terrell Thomas, Jr., 28, is charged with attempted murder, intimidation with a dangerous weapon and possession of firearm by a felon. Terron Nikael Wilson, 24, is charged with attempted murder, two counts of intimidation with a dangerous weapon and possession of firearm by a felon.

On Sunday, June 23, the Burlington Police Department responded at 10:03 p.m. to a call reporting gunfire in the 1200 block of Smith Street. When officers arrived at the scene they found evidence of shots fired, according a statement from the department.

On Tuesday, June 25, police responded at 6:30 p.m. to a call reporting gunfire from one moving vehicle being shot into another moving vehicle around the intersection of West Avenue and Plane Street. Upon arrival, detectives found multiple gunshot holes in the victim’s vehicle, according to the department.

No injuries were reported at either incident.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with further information regarding either incident is asked to contact the Burlington Police Department at (319) 753-8375 or Crime Stoppers at (319) 753-6835.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.