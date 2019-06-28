× Two Burlington men accused of attempted murder, shooting into a moving vehicle

BURLINGTON, Iowa– Two Burlington, Iowa men were charged Thursday with attempted murder and two related gunfire incidences that occurred on Sunday and Tuesday.

Terrell Thomas, Jr., 28, is charged with attempted murder, intimidation with a dangerous weapon and possession of firearm by a felon. Terron Nikael Wilson, 24, is charged with attempted murder, two counts of intimidation with a dangerous weapon and possession of firearm by a felon.

On Sunday, June 23, the Burlington Police Department responded at 10:03 p.m. to a call reporting gunfire in the 1200 block of Smith Street. When officers arrived at the scene they found evidence of shots fired, according a statement from the department.

On Tuesday, June 25, police responded at 6:30 p.m. to a call reporting gunfire from one moving vehicle being shot into another moving vehicle around the intersection of West Avenue and Plane Street. Upon arrival, detectives found multiple gunshot holes in the victim’s vehicle, according to the department.

No injuries were reported at either incident.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with further information regarding either incident is asked to contact the Burlington Police Department at (319) 753-8375 or Crime Stoppers at (319) 753-6835.