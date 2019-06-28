× Tracking another storm complex late… High heat not done yet in the days ahead

Nice to break the high heat for one day!! A complex of slow moving clouds and even a few showers and thunderstorms we’ve witnessed in a few of our counties continue to slowly advance southward. Naturally, this has completely shut down the high heat today resulting in afternoon temperatures only in the 80s than the lower 90s.

Noticing another complex of storms around the Dakotas this afternoon that is still showing signs of taking a similar path as the one that has impacted our area today. We’ll be tracking it. The challenge will not only be its path but its longevity. Some models bring this next complex in late tonight. Stay tuned.

This will play a big role in our weather on Saturday. Any leftover clouds with this complex will keep temperatures down similar to today. If skies clear out then daytime highs will quickly return around 90. Heat index values will be approaching 100.

We’ll remain hot and humid both Sunday and Monday with highs in the lower 90s and lows in the 70s. Showers and thunderstorms will slowly increase in coverage in the days to follow as the heat dome breaks down.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

