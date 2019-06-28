Find interactive radar, here

Rock Island requests reimbursement for some purchases made by Virgil Mayberry

Posted 6:11 pm, June 28, 2019

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois - The City of Rock Island is asking former Alderman Virgil Mayberry to reimburse the city for purchases he made with the city's money.

In a letter dated June 21, the city's legal department asks Mayberry to reimburse the city for a bulletproof vest and for clothes that were purchased earlier this year.

City attorney Dave Morrison writes, "The City is requesting reimbursement for these items because you no longer hold elected office and can therefore no longer have a public purpose for those items."

The city also adds that they anticipate the reimbursement within 14 days of June 21.

